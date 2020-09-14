Report: German soldier raided over plans to carry out attack
The German public broadcaster ARD reports that authorities in the northeast of the country have searched premises linked to a soldier suspected of planning an extremist attack. ARD reported Monday the 40-year-old German, stationed at a barracks in the town of Neubrandenburg, has close ties to right-wing extremists.
German news agency DPA quoted Defense Ministry officials saying the suspect has been under investigation by the country's military intelligence agency. Security officials have warned that far-right extremists pose a growing threat in Germany.
Last year a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel's party was shot dead on his porch by two suspected far-right extremists.
