Rajya Sabha pays tributes to former MPs who passed away recently, adjourned for one hour

Rajya Sabha on Monday began its proceedings by paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and for sitting members Beni Prasad Verma, M P Veerendra Kumar, Amar Singh, and for ex-members who passed away recently. Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu read an obituary reference for Mukherjee and for the rest of those who passed away.

Naidu also read out an obituary reference for classical violinist Pandit Jasraj too. Members in the Upper House rose from their seats and observed silence as a mark of respect in memory of the departed leaders. The House assembled again at 4: 40 pm after being adjourned for one in the honour of the departed souls.

After the House reassembled the newly elected members took oath. Shibu Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), DMK's NR Elango, Anthiyur P Selvarasu and Tiruchi Siva from Tamil Nadu, Fauzia Khan of NCP from Maharashtra, LJD's MV Shreyams Kumar from Kerala, Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan from Assam, NPP's Wanweiroy Kharlukhi from Meghalaya, and K. Keshava Rao, K R Suresh Reddy from Telangana, Syed Zafar Islam and Jaiprakash Nishad of BJP from Uttar Pradesh, AITC's Arpita Ghosh and Dinesh Trivedi of West Bengal who was elected recently to the Rajya Sabha took the oath.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour, shortly after it met following obituary references and offering tributes to former members who passed away recently. It was seen that pens that were used by MPs to sign being changed after every use in view of COVID19.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced from today with several precautionary measures due to coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)