NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman.
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Global shares mostly rose Monday, continuing a period of increased volatility, as traders awaited cues from the US central bank later in the week. US shares appeared set for gains with Dow futures up 1 per cent and SP 500 futures up 1.3 per...
The European Union on Monday ramped up pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step back from breaking the Brexit divorce treaty, delaying a key decision on Londons euro clearing just as he faces a rebellion in the British parliament.Th...
Goa BJP MLAs Antonio alias TonyFernandes and Dayanand Sopte have tested positive for novelcoronavirus infection, a senior state health departmentofficial said on MondaySt Cruz MLA Fernandes is in a private hospital sinceSunday while Mandrem...
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said there still could be a deal with Congress for more federal coronavirus aid, a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also voiced optimism despite the Senates failure to pass an aid bi...