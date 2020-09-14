Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel leads EU talks with China looking to ease tensions

Merkel, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, was backed by Council President Charles Michel, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, at the video conference. The talks between two of the world's three largest economies and traders was an opportunity for Brussels and Beijing to take stock of their ties, with the Europeans wanting to focus on economic issues, reform of the World Trade Organization, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:52 IST
Merkel leads EU talks with China looking to ease tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top European Union officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks Monday focused on trade, trying to reinvigorate slow-moving discussions on an investment agreement and building trust to tackle the thorny political issues harming their ties. Merkel, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, was backed by Council President Charles Michel, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, at the video conference.

The talks between two of the world's three largest economies and traders was an opportunity for Brussels and Beijing to take stock of their ties, with the Europeans wanting to focus on economic issues, reform of the World Trade Organization, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. The EU sees China as a “systemic rival” offering great opportunities but also presenting many challenges. The pandemic has also created new obstacles, notably what Brussels sees as a China-orchestrated campaign of disinformation about the disease that could put lives at risk.

China has been accused of trying to influence European officials, and Borrell has twice denied this year that the External Action Service — a kind of EU foreign office that he leads — has bowed to pressure from Beijing to alter documents. While the 27-nation EU — China's biggest trading partner — is often divided in its approach to Beijing, the security law recently imposed on Hong Kong has galvanised the bloc. EU nations insist the new law is undermining the territory's autonomy, which was guaranteed in the “one country, two systems” framework.

The Europeans were expected to underline their concerns about Hong Kong and tensions in the South China Sea during Monday's talks, and renew their call for holding a human rights dialogue with Chinese officials later this year..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial to start in Tokyo without Ghosn

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive Greg Kelly goes on trial in Tokyo on Tuesday, almost two years after prosecutors charged the American lawyer with helping his ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, hide his earnings. Kelly, who has been on bail in Japa...

Human Rights Watch says aid interference in Yemen must stop

Interference in aid operations by parties to Yemens conflict must stop as it is deterring donors and putting at risk millions of people who are dependent on assistance, Human Rights Watch HRW said on Monday. Across Yemen, the health, sanita...

U.S. ambassador to China Branstad leaving post to help Trump campaign, official says

U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will step down to work on President Donald Trumps re-election campaign, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said on Monday, departing Beijing at a time when the ties between the worlds top two ec...

Putin bestows $1.5 billion loan in gesture of support for Belarus leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a 1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday in a gesture of support for its leader Alexander Lukashenko, who flew to entreat his patron for help as demonstrations showed no sign of abating.A day after m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020