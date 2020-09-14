Japan's Suga plans to keep Aso as deputy PM and finance minister - Nikkei

Japan's Suga plans to keep Aso as deputy PM and finance minister - NikkeiReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:17 IST
Yoshihide Suga, Japan's next Prime Minister, plans to re-appoint Taro Aso as his deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, the same positions Aso currently holds, Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Suga has promised to continue key policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
