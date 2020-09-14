Left Menu
U.S. confirms it will unveil Daimler diesel emissions cheating settlement

Daimler AG is set to pay an $875 million civil penalty for violating U.S. clean air laws as part of a $1.5 billion settlement with U.S. and California regulators over excess diesel emissions in passenger vehicles and vans, two people briefed on the matter said.

14-09-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Daimler AG is set to pay an $875 million civil penalty for violating U.S. clean air laws as part of a $1.5 billion settlement with U.S. and California regulators over excess diesel emissions in passenger vehicles and vans, two people briefed on the matter said. The U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency confirmed they will hold a 2 p.m. news conference on Monday to detail the settlement over "emissions cheating in Mercedes-Benz diesel vehicles."

The German automaker and parent of Mercedes-Benz disclosed on Aug. 13 it had reached a settlement in principle resolving civil and environmental claims tied to 250,000 U.S. diesel cars and vans after the automaker used software to evade emissions rules. Daimler said in August expected costs of settlements with U.S. authorities would total $1.5 billion, settling with owners will cost about $700 million and also disclosed "further expenses of a mid three-digit-million EUR (euro) amount to fulfill requirements of the settlements."

The settlements will require Daimler to address the vehicles' excess emissions as part of binding consent decrees that must be approved by a U.S. judge. Daimler will issue extended warranties but will not be required to buy back vehicles, two people briefed on the matter said. The settlement includes an $875 million civil penalty levied under the Clean Air Act, sources said, the second highest ever and will label Daimler's diesel software "defeat devices" used to evade emissions tests.

It will also include a separate Customs and Border Protection civil penalty to resolve allegations of illegally importing noncompliant vehicles and a separate California Air Resources Board settlement. Daimler and the EPA declined to comment, but the automaker said last month the proposed settlements are an "important step towards legal certainty" in the United States.

Diesel vehicles have come under scrutiny in the United States since Volkswagen AG admitted in September 2015 to installing secret software on 580,000 U.S. vehicles that allowed them to emit up to 40 times legally allowable emissions. California Air Resources Board spokesman Stanley Young said on Sunday extensive testing of Daimler vehicles by California showed vehicle software detected "whether or not the test cycle was in operation or whether it was on the road" to evade emissions requirements.

"The emissions system did not operate as advertised," Young said. The lengthy investigation was in part to address "what was the fix going to be," Young added.

In September 2019, Daimler in Germany agreed to pay a fine of 870 million euros ($1 billion) for breaking diesel emissions regulations. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in 2019 reached a settlement worth about $800 million to resolve claims by regulators and owners that it used illegal software that produced false results on diesel-emissions tests.

Fiat Chrysler said in July it was in talks to resolve an ongoing Justice Department criminal probe.

