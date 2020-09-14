Over 51,800 cos registered during Apr-Aug

More than 51,800 companies were registered in the country during April-August period and steps have been taken to provide several incentives to companies during the lockdown to reduce burden related to COVID-19, according to the government. Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur also told the Lok Sabha that a general extension of three months to hold annual general meetings for 2019-20 fiscal beyond September 30 has been given to companies.

As per the Companies Act, 2013, companies are required to hold their annual general meetings within six months from the end of a financial year. As many as 51,807 companies were registered during the April-August period and nine companies were struck off from the records during the same period, as per the written reply given by the minister.

The applications for these nine companies were received prior to COVID-19 period, it added. A nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25 to curb the spreading of coronavirus infections and relaxations were brought in late May.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Ministry administers the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and LLP Act, 2008. "The information regarding contraction of economy due to the recent lockdown in the country is not maintained by MCA. Further, information regarding unemployment is also not maintained by MCA," Thakur said.

He was responding to a query on whether a large number of companies have been affected by the contraction of the economy due to the recent lockdown.