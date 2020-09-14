Left Menu
Development News Edition

Human Rights Watch says aid interference in Yemen must stop

Interference in aid operations by parties to Yemen's conflict must stop as it is deterring donors and putting at risk millions of people who are dependent on assistance, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday.

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:31 IST
Human Rights Watch says aid interference in Yemen must stop
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Interference in aid operations by parties to Yemen's conflict must stop as it is deterring donors and putting at risk millions of people who are dependent on assistance, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday. Across Yemen, the health, sanitation and nutrition services that keep millions from starvation and disease are gradually being shut amid an acute funding shortage. Donor concerns about aid obstruction and interference are part of the reason why funding is so low.

Donors in June pledged only $1.35 billion of the $2.41 billion needed for essential humanitarian activities for the rest of 2020, the U.N. has said. Among factors hindering their work were regulations, approval delays, violence against staff, and interference in needs assessments, monitoring and recipient lists, aid workers across Yemen told HRW.

Yemen has been described by the U.N. as experiencing the world's largest humanitarian crisis. Eighty percent of the population relies on assistance and, even before novel coronavirus, the healthcare system had collapsed. Yemen has been mired in conflict since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to restore the government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by Iran-aligned Houthi forces in 2014. The Houthis, under whose control the majority of Yemen's population live, say they are fighting a corrupt system.

HRW identified systematic interference in relief operations by the Houthi authorities, Yemen's Saudi-backed internationally recognised government and affiliated forces, and the United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC). Houthi authorities told HRW that allegations of aid interference were "baseless". The Yemeni government and the STC did not respond to HRW, the report said.

International humanitarian law requires parties to a conflict to allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded impartial aid to civilians in need, HRW said. Recent months saw some improvement between humanitarian organisations and Houthi authorities, including granting permissions and dropping an aid tax. But aid workers told HRW they worry new restrictions could appear.

"Millions have been suffering in Yemen because the Houthis and other Yemeni authorities have denied the U.N. and other aid agencies unhindered access to people in need," report author Gerry Simpson said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese Cabinet formation hits snags amid disagreements

Lebanese officials held 11th-hour negotiations on Monday over the formation of a new government for the crisis-hit country, a process which hit snags over the weekend despite a looming deadline to deliver on a promise made to French Preside...

Bahraini, Israeli defence ministers hold first phone call

The defence ministers of Bahrain and Israel held their first publicly acknowledged phone call on Monday since their countries agreed to normalise ties.Bahraini state news agency BNA and a spokeswoman for Israels defence ministry said Bahrai...

"Cyberspace, physical space convergence will be new tech"

The convergence of cyberspace and physical space will be the upcoming technology which would have a huge impact on sectors, including the economy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. The government is eager t...

U.S. confirms it will unveil Daimler diesel emissions cheating settlement

Daimler AG is set to pay an 875 million civil penalty for violating U.S. clean air laws as part of a 1.5 billion settlement with U.S. and California regulators over excess diesel emissions in passenger vehicles and vans, two people briefed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020