Left Menu
Development News Edition

Set up Bastar Special Force, C'garh CM tells police top brass

He gave the order while reviewing a meeting of the police department, said a state government public relations official. "The CM has said that youth from village panchayats in sensitive areas of Bastar division should be recruited in the Bastar Special Force.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:33 IST
Set up Bastar Special Force, C'garh CM tells police top brass

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday directed the police department to raise a Bastar Special Force that will recruit youth from remote Naxal-affected areas and serve as a specialised unit. He gave the order while reviewing a meeting of the police department, said a state government public relations official.

"The CM has said that youth from village panchayats in sensitive areas of Bastar division should be recruited in the Bastar Special Force. It will ensure employment, while their presence will give an advantage to the police in terms of knowledge of dialects and terrain," the official said. Bastar division, comprising Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bijapur and Sukma districts, has been struggling with a Maoist menace over the past three decades.

In the meeting, Baghel asked officials to expedite the process of release of tribals lodged in jails for petty offences as recommended by the Patnaik Committee, a state government release said. The ruling Congress last year constituted a seven- member committee headed by Justice (retired) AK Patnaik to review offences lodged against tribals in Naxal-hit areas.

In the meeting, officials informed that 625 cases were presented before the panel, which recommended withdrawal in 404 cases, while 206 cases were disposed of in court, it said. The CM praised the work of the police during the coronavirus outbreak.

State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Chief Secretary RP Mandal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Subrat Sahoo, Director General of Police (DGP) DM Awasthi and other officials were present in the meeting..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese Cabinet formation hits snags amid disagreements

Lebanese officials held 11th-hour negotiations on Monday over the formation of a new government for the crisis-hit country, a process which hit snags over the weekend despite a looming deadline to deliver on a promise made to French Preside...

Bahraini, Israeli defence ministers hold first phone call

The defence ministers of Bahrain and Israel held their first publicly acknowledged phone call on Monday since their countries agreed to normalise ties.Bahraini state news agency BNA and a spokeswoman for Israels defence ministry said Bahrai...

"Cyberspace, physical space convergence will be new tech"

The convergence of cyberspace and physical space will be the upcoming technology which would have a huge impact on sectors, including the economy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. The government is eager t...

U.S. confirms it will unveil Daimler diesel emissions cheating settlement

Daimler AG is set to pay an 875 million civil penalty for violating U.S. clean air laws as part of a 1.5 billion settlement with U.S. and California regulators over excess diesel emissions in passenger vehicles and vans, two people briefed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020