Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhagwat lays emphasis on strengthening social harmony: RSS spokesperson

The RSS chief also said great men are great only because of their work and should be recognised by their work only. "Emphasising upon the need of social harmony, Bhagwat Ji said great people have been born in every caste and all castes have equal rights over temples, crematoriums and water bodies," RSS publicity co-incharge, Diwakar Awasthi told reporters while apprising them of Bhangwat’s address to the outfit’s Awadh unit volunteers on the second day of his two-day visit to Lucknow.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:51 IST
Bhagwat lays emphasis on strengthening social harmony: RSS spokesperson

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday emphasised upon the need of social harmony, saying great people have been born in every caste and people of all castes have equal rights to access temples, crematoriums and water bodies. The RSS chief also said great men are great only because of their work and should be recognised by their work only.

"Emphasising upon the need of social harmony, Bhagwat Ji said great people have been born in every caste and all castes have equal rights over temples, crematoriums and water bodies," RSS publicity co-incharge, Diwakar Awasthi told reporters while apprising them of Bhangwat’s address to the outfit’s Awadh unit volunteers on the second day of his two-day visit to Lucknow. "Great men are great only because of their work and it is very important to see them from the same point of view," said Awasthi, quoting Bhagwat’s address to volunteers.

The RSS chief also called upon volunteers to spread awareness in the society of the need to protect cows and resort to natural farming. He asked the Sangh volunteers to help the social and religious organisations in doing their work in the interest of the society and the country. "Bhagwat Ji also talked about the family concept to the RSS workers," said Awasthi. Bhagwat had on Sunday said the Sangh volunteers should work towards making employment available to labourers and also raise awareness among the people about protecting the environment.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

2 JK officers suspended as stamp papers worth Rs 50 lakh go 'missing'

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday suspended two officers including a District Treasury Officer DTO in Rajouri, and ordered an inquiry into the missing stamp papers in the treasury, an official spokesman said. The suspended offi...

T'gana assembly passes bill easing building, layout approvals

A Bill to promote transparency and ease for citizens in getting building and layout approvals was passed by the Telangana Assembly on Monday. Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, who piloted the Telangana State Building Permissio...

IAEA urges to agree to stricter verification measures for nuclear safeguards

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, has called on those countries which still have an old-style nuclear safeguards agreement to agree to stricter verification measures as part of efforts to furthe...

Harivansh re-elected Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha; PM calls him 'outstanding umpire'

NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh was on Monday re-elected as the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu declared Harivansh elected after a motion moved by BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, and seconded by Leader of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020