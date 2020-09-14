Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uzbek police drop case against woman filmed beating up harassers

Police in Uzbekistan dropped a criminal case on Monday against a young woman who beat up two men in response to verbal abuse, after a number of public figures including President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's daughter spoke out in her support.

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:46 IST
Uzbek police drop case against woman filmed beating up harassers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police in Uzbekistan dropped a criminal case on Monday against a young woman who beat up two men in response to verbal abuse, after a number of public figures including President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's daughter spoke out in her support. Local websites showed a video of Gulsanam Alijonova, 23, who has trained in boxing, karate and taekwondo, in which she chased and beat two men aged 30 and 33.

The video, shot in June, was shared and discussed on social media this month, but on Sept. 8 the Interior Ministry said it had identified the woman and launched a criminal case against her for hooliganism. The move prompted a public outcry as Alijonova told local news website Daryo that the conflict had started when one of the two men ridiculed her T-shirt and shorts outfit and went on to insult her when she rebuked him.

Alijonova said the man grabbed her T-shirt when she confronted him, at which point she started throwing punches, and his companion tried to intervene. A number of bloggers and public figures, including Saida Mirziyoyeva, the influential elder daughter of the president, criticised the move to prosecute Alijonova, contrasting it with a lenient attitude shown in the former Soviet republic towards domestic violence committed by men against women.

On Monday, police in the Namangan province where the incident took place said in a statement they have dropped the case after the state agency for youth affairs and the local youth union vouched for Alijonova, citing her sports achievements, previously clean record and volunteer work.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Manish Sisodia tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation. Sources said that over the past few days, he visited the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, m...

Organising Durga Puja this year big challenge, pandals should be kept open to allow ventilation: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said an advisory board set up by the state government has described organising Durga Puja festivities this year as a big challenge amid the COVID-19 crisis, and advocated erecting open ma...

Goa: MGP MLA requests Governor to convene 5-day Assembly session

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar on Monday requested the Governor of Goa Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to call a five-day assembly session of the state to discuss important issues including the 2020-21 state budget. I reques...

FTSE 100 closes lower on weak oil majors; Midcaps boosted by G4S

Londons blue-chip index fell on Monday as the prospect of waning demand weighed on heavyweight energy stocks, while security firm G4S propped up the midcap index after it rejected a takeover from Canadias GardaWorld.The blue-chip FTSE 100 s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020