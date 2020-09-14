Goa: Fake currency with face value of Rs 2.96L seized, 5 held

Five persons from Chandigarhholidaying in Goa were arrested for allegedly circulating fakecurrency in Panaji and Porvorim, Superintendent of Police(North) Utkrisht Prasoon said on Monday

Fake currency in Rs 100, 200 and 2000 denominations,with a face value of Rs 2,96,400, was recovered from them, headded

A case has been registered under sections 489A, 489Band 489C of IPC at Panaji police station, the SP said.