Government took initiatives to create jobs at local level: Santosh Gangwar

Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar on Monday said that the global spread of COVID-19 followed by lockdowns has affected global economies including India but the government has taken initiatives for creating jobs at the local level and supporting migrant workers through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:34 IST

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar on Monday said that the global spread of COVID-19 followed by lockdowns has affected global economies including India but the government has taken initiatives for creating jobs at the local level and supporting migrant workers through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA). "COVID-19 has resulted in a large number of migrant workers going back to their native places and loss of jobs has also been observed in India during this period," Gangwar said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat is based on economy, infrastructure, system, vibrant demography and demand to create jobs for the youth," he added. Gangwar further said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat encompasses an economic package of Rs 20 Lakh Crore for facilitating the creation of employment opportunities in the country.

Under PMGKY, the minister informed that besides providing food grains, ex-gratia payments were made directly in the accounts of beneficiaries, EPF contribution for employees working in certain establishments was also made by the government to support the industry particularly MSME Sector. Further, the wages under MGNREGA has also been increased from Rs 182 per day to Rs 202 which has benefitted about 13.62 crore families, Gangwar said.

The Minister also informed that the Government of India, under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA) has taken various initiatives to boost rural infrastructure and rural economy to provide local employment opportunities, particularly to the migrant returnees. It covers 116 districts of 6 States with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore which is being implemented in a mission mode campaign of 125 days through the Ministry of Rural Development. Gangwar further informed that the Government of India has launched the PM Svanidhi scheme to facilitate collateral-free working capital loan up to Rs 10,000 of one-year tenure, to approximately, 50 lakh street vendors, to resume their businesses. (ANI)

