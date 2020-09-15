Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil court rules in favor of anti-slavery 'dirty list'

Brazil's so-called dirty list, one of the nation's most powerful weapons against slave labor, is legal and can proceed, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday. With the ruling, the list of companies and individuals found by labor inspectors to have engaged in slave labor overcame a legal challenge by a Brazilian association of real estate developers.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 15-09-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 01:25 IST
Brazil court rules in favor of anti-slavery 'dirty list'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brazil's so-called dirty list, one of the nation's most powerful weapons against slave labor, is legal and can proceed, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

With the ruling, the list of companies and individuals found by labor inspectors to have engaged in slave labor overcame a legal challenge by a Brazilian association of real estate developers. Companies on the list are barred from receiving state loans, and it is used by private banks to gauge credit risk and by international buyers concerned about their supply chains.

The lawsuit filed by Abrainc, the real estate association, argued that the list could only be created by law and not by a unilateral decision by Brazil's government. In the ruling, a majority of the 11 ministers on the court decided that creation of the list, under publication rules issued in 2016, was constitutional.

"The existence of modern forms of slavery is diametrically opposed to any goals of a society that intends to be democratic," wrote minister Edson Fachin, who voted in favor of the list. The list "enables the fight against odious practices of modern slavery," said Fachin.

The list is published at least once every six months. The most recent list named about 150 companies and individuals.

Businesses found by the government to have used slave labor are placed on the list for two years, after which they are removed if no further cases of modern slavery are discovered. Paula Nunes, a lawyer from Conectas, a human rights nonprofit group that defended the list before the Supreme Court, praised the judges' decision.

"They highlighted how the dirty list is fully in line with international labor protection standards that Brazil is a signatory to," she said. The ruling is a win for Brazil's labor inspectors responsible for compiling the list, first created in 2004.

"The Supreme Court ruling is extremely important," said labor inspector Mauricio Krepsky, head of the Division of Inspection for the Eradication of Slave Labor. "Creation of a register of employers that subjected workers to conditions analogous to slavery is one of the fundamental initiatives by the Brazilian government to tackle slave labor."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Researchers trial inhaled versions of Oxford and Imperial COVID-19 vaccine candidatesInhaled versions of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Oxford University and Imperial College w...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Netflix argues for free speech in court spat with Indian tycoons over Bad Boy BillionairesAn Indian courts decision to stall the release of a Netflix Inc series on four Indian tyc...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.He changed the way we live British designer Terence Conran dies at 88Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged...

COVID-19 referendum vote 'no riskier than going to supermarket' - Chilean poll chief

Chilean citizens planning to vote in a referendum on a new constitution next month will be at no greater risk of contracting coronavirus at the ballot box than they would be going to the supermarket, the head of the countrys electoral servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020