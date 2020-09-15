Left Menu
Two minor boys drown in Yamuna in Fatehpur

Two minor boys drowned in the Yamuna in Datauli village in the district while taking bath in the river, police said on Tuesday. Harsh’s body too was located on Tuesday morning and taken out of the river,” the SHO said, adding that family members of the deceased took boys’ bodies to their residences without allowing their post-mortem..

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:58 IST
Two minor boys drowned in the Yamuna in Datauli village in the district while taking bath in the river, police said on Tuesday. The boys were identified as Harsh Awasthi (15) and Goray (11).

"Two minor boys had gone to the Yamuna to take a bath on Monday afternoon. But, when they did not return till late in the night, the family members began looking for them,” said SHO Sandeep Tiwari of Lalauli police station. The family members finally spotted the boys’ clothes and their cycles on the river bank, said the SHO, adding the divers were deployed to trace their bodies.

"At around midnight, divers fished out Goray's body. Harsh's body too was located on Tuesday morning and taken out of the river," the SHO said, adding that family members of the deceased took boys' bodies to their residences without allowing their post-mortem.

