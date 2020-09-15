Kerala gold smuggling case: Special court refuses to grant NIA custody of Swapna Suresh

A special NIA court on Tuesday refused to send Swapna Suresh and Muhammad Anwar, both accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for interrogation. Meanwhile, the court sent three other accused -- Sandeep Nair, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Shafi -- to NIA custody till September 18.

The NIA on Monday moved an application seeking custody of Suresh, stating that they have received more evidence from the digital devices of the accused and there is a need to interrogate her over the same. Suresh was admitted to Thrissur Medical College for the second time after she complained of chest pain, Viyyur Jail Authority said on Sunday. She was discharged from Thrissur Medical College on Saturday after six days of treatment for chest pain.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA, Enforcement Directorate and the customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)