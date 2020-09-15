Russia-Belarus military drills are not targeting other countries -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:54 IST
Joint military drills taking place in Belarus this month between Russian and Belarusian forces are for counter-terrorism purposes and are not directed against other countries, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Tuesday. The "Slavic brotherhood" military drills began on Tuesday, the ministry said, and are due to run until Sept. 25.
The drills are taking place in the Brest region near Belarus' border with Poland and are happening amid mass protests in Belarus following contested Aug. 9 presidential elections.
