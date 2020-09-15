Crime branch files charge sheet against accused in Rs 28-cr fraud case in J-K

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a supplementary charge sheet against a man accused of swindling Rs 28 crore from the public through his finance company here nine years ago, a spokesman of the investigation agency said on Tuesday. S Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Channi Himmat area of Jammu, is also facing charges in two separate cases of murder and attempt to murder, the spokesman said.

Singh was arrested from Mohali in Punjab last month after remaining absconding for eight years. The supplementary charge sheet against the prime accused was filed in the court of second additional sessions judge, Jammu on Monday for his involvement in duping the public of their hard earned money through his company in April 2011, the spokesman said.

The accused hatched a criminal conspiracy with his other associates and diverted funds of the company in the form of deposits to their own use to procure various assets, he said. A written complaint was lodged by S Joginder Singh with Gandhi Nagar police station, alleging that around 100 people in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Baramulla and Srinagar had deposited their money with the finance company, the spokesman said.

When some people approached the finance company for the payment of their deposited money and interest thereupon, the directors and other officials of the company refused to pay them. On the receipt of the complaint, the spokesman said a case was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station.

The investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, Jammu in 2013 for in-depth probe, the spokesman said. After allegations were proved against the co-accused in the case, a preliminary charge sheet was filed before the court in 2013 by the Crime Branch.

The accused is also involved in a murder case in Batote area of Ramban district besides hatching a conspiracy to assassinate a prominent citizen of Jammu in 2010..