Russia says CSTO military drills to take place in Belarus from Oct. 12-16

Six members of a post-Soviet security bloc led by Russia will hold joint military drills in Belarus from Oct. 12-16, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said six member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) -- Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan -- would take part in the exercises with a focus on preparing and conducting peacekeeping operations.

The ministry earlier said military drills between Russia and Belarus had started on Tuesday in the Brest region near Belarus' border with Poland.