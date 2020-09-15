Yemen warring parties to travel to Switzerland to discuss prisoner releases

Left Menu
Delegations from Yemen's warring parties will meet on Thursday in Switzerland to discuss a United Nations-backed agreement on prisoner releases, a Houthi spokesman and a U.N. source said on Tuesday.

Delegations from Yemen's warring parties will meet on Thursday in Switzerland to discuss a United Nations-backed agreement on prisoner releases, a Houthi spokesman and a U.N. source said on Tuesday. The two delegations, which had been meeting in Jordan, are flying on Wednesday to Switzerland for a week-long talks to finalise a deal on prisoner releases, the U.N. source said.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, chief negotiator of the Houthi movement told Reuters his group's committee is set to leave Sanaa on a U.N. plane. The Iran-allied Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed government are trying to reach an agreement to end a years-long war and ease a humanitarian crisis in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country.

