Property dealer found dead in UP's Shamli

The body of a 35-year-old property dealer was found inside his car on Tuesday, police said. Passersby spotted the body of the property dealer, Mursalin, in the car along the Pawti-Barala road in the morning and informed the police, they said.

A complaint has been lodged in this regard against unidentified assailants, police said. They said Mursalin had left his home in the car on Monday evening but did not return. Circle Officer Jitendra Singh said the body was sent for post-mortem and police are investigating the case.

Police said there were injury marks around the neck of the property dealer, indicating the assailants might have strangled him. The cause of the death will be clear only after the post-mortem, they added..