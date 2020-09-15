Left Menu
Auto, taxi drivers protest in Chennai demand waiver of road tax

Auto and taxi drivers under the Urimai Kural Drivers Association staged a demonstration on Tuesday in Chennai, demanding relief from the state government in the form of waiver of road tax and interests on EMIs for five months due to COVID-19.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:47 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Auto and taxi drivers under the Urimai Kural Drivers Association staged a demonstration on Tuesday in Chennai, demanding relief from the state government in the form of waiver of road tax and interests on EMIs for five months due to COVID-19. One protestor told ANI that drivers from all over the state participated in the protest demanding the Tamil Nadu government and State Transport Department waive off road tax and interests on EMIs for five months since their business was almost negligible.

"We haven't driven vehicles in the past five months. The transport department is asking us to pay the road tax, how will be able to pay that," he said. He said that finance companies too were demanding EMIs for their vehicles.

"Many drivers in the state are dying by suicide because they are unable to pay EMIs of their vehicles. Finance companies are asking for EMIs, along with the interest of the past five months for which we haven't paid the installments. How shall we do that?" a participant in the protest said. He added that drivers were ready to pay the EMIs but their demand is a waiver of road tax and interests on EMIs by state government and finance companies. (ANI)

