Man held for impersonating as police sub-inspector in J-K's Doda

A man has been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating as a police sub-inspector in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Arnora village, was arrested after he was found posing himself as a newly-posted sub-inspector to the public, a police official said. He said Kumar was seen wearing a uniform in a public place. "He was booked under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on," the official said.