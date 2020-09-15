Man held for impersonating as police sub-inspector in J-K's Doda
A man has been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating as a police sub-inspector in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Arnora village, was arrested after he was found posing himself as a newly-posted sub-inspector to the public, a police official said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:07 IST
A man has been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly impersonating as a police sub-inspector in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Arnora village, was arrested after he was found posing himself as a newly-posted sub-inspector to the public, a police official said. He said Kumar was seen wearing a uniform in a public place. "He was booked under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on," the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Neeraj Kumar
- Kashmir
- Doda