100 CAPF personnel died due to coronavirus

Hundred personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have died due to the novel coronavirus up till September 10, according to Nityanand Rai, MoS Home Affairs in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Twenty-three personnel in Border Security Force (BSF), 35 in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 24 in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), seven in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), six in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and five in Assam Rifles (ARs) have succumbed to COVID-19.

The data in respect of police personnel who died due to the virus across the country is not maintained centrally, Rai said. (ANI)