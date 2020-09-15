Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soldier killed, officer among two injured in Pak firing along LoC in Rajouri

An army jawan was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday after Pakistani troops fired with small arms and shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:48 IST
Soldier killed, officer among two injured in Pak firing along LoC in Rajouri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An army jawan was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday after Pakistani troops fired with small arms and shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. The Indian Army launched a befitting retaliation to the Pakistani firing and shelling in Sunderbani sector, they said.

"Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars. Some injuries have been reported (on our side)," a defence spokesperson said based on preliminary information. However, official sources said three army personnel, including an officer, were injured in the incident and later one of the soldiers succumbed to the injuries.

The officer, along with another soldier, is undergoing treatment at the military hospital, the sources said. The Pakistani army has also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but details are awaited, the sources said.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and cater to customers working at home...

Battle of the battlements - Jerusalem walls used as political canvas

The ramparts of Jerusalem, built for battle, were commandeered for a messaging war between Israelis and Palestinians in the build-up to Israels normalisation deals with two Gulf Arab states.During the White House signing ceremony Israel pro...

Himachal Pradesh records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 419 new cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded eight more deaths due to coronavirus, pushing the toll to 89, while the infection count mounted to 10,336 with 419 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday. Seven men and a woman succumbed to the virus, Special Secret...

Vivek Agnihotri appointed ICCR governing council member

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been appointed to the governing council of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR, sources said on Tuesday. Several people congratulated Agnihotri on Twitter for his new assignment and he thanked them.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020