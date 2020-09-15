Soldier killed, officer among two injured in Pak firing along LoC in Rajouri
An army jawan was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday after Pakistani troops fired with small arms and shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:48 IST
An army jawan was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday after Pakistani troops fired with small arms and shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. The Indian Army launched a befitting retaliation to the Pakistani firing and shelling in Sunderbani sector, they said.
"Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars. Some injuries have been reported (on our side)," a defence spokesperson said based on preliminary information. However, official sources said three army personnel, including an officer, were injured in the incident and later one of the soldiers succumbed to the injuries.
The officer, along with another soldier, is undergoing treatment at the military hospital, the sources said. The Pakistani army has also suffered casualties in the retaliatory action but details are awaited, the sources said.
