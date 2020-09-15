Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel during White House ceremony

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:01 IST
Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel during White House ceremony
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza sounded in southern Israel on Tuesday as a ceremony was under way in Washington for the signing of agreements normalising relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The Israeli military said the alert was sounded in the coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod. Israel's Channel 12 TV said two people were wounded by rocket fragments at a shopping mall in Ashdod.

In Gaza, which is controlled by the Islamist Hamas militant group, dozens of Palestinians rallied outside a U.N. office to condemn normalisation with Israel, shortly before the signing ceremony began at the White House. "Palestine isn't for sale," protesters chanted.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to remove tariffs on Canadian aluminum if imports stay within limits

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it will remove 10 U.S. tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum as long as imports of the metal stay below levels that are expected to normalize over the next four months. In a statement, the U.S. Trade Repr...

Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, subscription bundle, catering to pandemic work-from-home

Apple Inc rolled out a new virtual fitness service and a bundle of all its subscriptions, Apple One, focusing a holiday-season product launch on services that are the backbone of Apples growth strategy and cater to customers working at home...

Battle of the battlements - Jerusalem walls used as political canvas

The ramparts of Jerusalem, built for battle, were commandeered for a messaging war between Israelis and Palestinians in the build-up to Israels normalisation deals with two Gulf Arab states.During the White House signing ceremony Israel pro...

Himachal Pradesh records eight more COVID-19 deaths, 419 new cases

Himachal Pradesh recorded eight more deaths due to coronavirus, pushing the toll to 89, while the infection count mounted to 10,336 with 419 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday. Seven men and a woman succumbed to the virus, Special Secret...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020