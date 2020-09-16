Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Mozambique army condemns 'horrifying' shooting of naked woman at hands of fighters

Amnesty International said most of the men, who shot the woman 36 times, were wearing full Mozambique army uniform. It cited a local military source as saying they killed her because she had cast a spell on the army, and refused to show them the insurgents' hideout.

Reuters | Maputo | Updated: 16-09-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 00:07 IST
UPDATE 2-Mozambique army condemns 'horrifying' shooting of naked woman at hands of fighters
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Mozambican army has condemned the apparent execution of a naked woman by men wearing military uniforms, shown in video footage, where she is beaten with a stick before being shot in the back as she tries to flee.

In the footage, circulated on Monday, the group refer to the woman as 'al-Shabaab' - a local term for an Islamist insurgent group that has been operating in the north of the country since 2017. One of the uniformed men hits her in the head and body with a stick before others shoot and, they say in the video, kill her on the side of the road.

It was filmed in the northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, where soldiers are fighting an Islamist insurgency. Reuters was able to verify the location of the video by comparing landmarks to those visible in satellite imagery taken in June 2020. These include three trees side-by side, posts in the ground, a path connected to the road and two white buildings, one with a blue roof.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the date of the footage, or who the perpetrators were. Amnesty International said it was likely to have been filmed on Sept. 7, citing sources. The Mozambican army, engaged in a battle with insurgents in the province which is also home to gas projects being developed by oil majors such as Total, said it considered the images shocking and horrifying, and "above all condemnable".

"The FDS (Defence and Security Forces) reiterate that they do not agree with any barbaric act that substantiates the violation of human rights," it said in a statement, calling for an investigation into the video's authenticity. It did not specifically deny that government troops were responsible.

After an escalation in the insurgency, which saw the capture of the port town of Mocimboa da Praia in August, and the security forces' response, reports and videos of beatings or other army abuses have become increasingly common. Amnesty International said most of the men, who shot the woman 36 times, were wearing full Mozambique army uniform.

It cited a local military source as saying they killed her because she had cast a spell on the army, and refused to show them the insurgents' hideout. Last week, the rights group said it had verified videos showing attempted beheadings, torture, the dismemberment of alleged opposition fighters and possible extrajudicial executions.

The government dismissed the allegations, saying insurgents regularly impersonated soldiers. Zenaida Machado, researcher for Human Rights Watch, called for an investigation and said such acts, if committed by soldiers, sowed distrust in the population and strengthened the insurgents.

Frightened people should not run from insurgents only to find themselves in danger from those supposed to keep them safe, she said.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher on growing hopes Fed will stay accommodative

The SP 500 ended up slightly on Tuesday as investors hoped the Federal Reserve would stick with its supportive policy stance as the central banks two-day meeting got under way. Apple Inc shares rose on Monday and early in Tuesdays session, ...

Soccer-Spurs in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign Bale, says agent

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Real Madrid to re-sign winger Gareth Bale, his agent said on Tuesday, as the Wales international looks to end his troubled spell at the Spanish club. Bale made over 200 appearances for Premier League Spur...

PREVIEW-Golf-Woods aims to end lacklustre run at U.S. Open

Tiger Woods hopes to snap his run of lacklustre performances at the U.S. Open this week, nearly a year after his last PGA Tour victory.Woods has yet to finish in the top 10 of any tournament since the sport returned after being suspended du...

Golf-Mickelson ready for shot at Winged Foot redemption

Phil Mickelson, who has endured more U.S. Open heartbreak than any other player in history, will try to put all that behind him this week when he tees off at Winged Foot, the site of his infamous final-hole collapse in 2006.Mickelson, a run...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020