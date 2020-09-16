Fire breaks out near Greece's Samos migrant camp, facilities not at risk

Fire breaks out near Greece's Samos migrant camp, facilities not at riskReuters | Athens | Updated: 16-09-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 00:46 IST
A fire broke out near a migrant camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Samos, burning grass and forest, fire brigade and police officials said on Tuesday.
The migrant camp facilities were not at risk, a police official said. The cause of the fire was still unclear.
A fire burned Greece's largest refugee camp on the island of Lesbos to the ground last week, forcing more than 12,000 people to the streets and bringing the long-running migrant crisis on Europe's border back up the political agenda.
