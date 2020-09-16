Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC dismisses plea for law exam from home, says possibility of manipulation can’t be ruled out

The court said the problem of accessibility for 78,000 candidates to appropriate technology, internet connection, laptop or desktop computer would be doubtful and the plea for home exam cannot be accepted. The CLAT-2020 examination, to be held on August 22 earlier, will now be conducted on September 28.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:15 IST
HC dismisses plea for law exam from home, says possibility of manipulation can’t be ruled out
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The possibility of home exams being compromised or manipulated by participants or coaching centers cannot be ruled out, the Delhi High Court has said while dismissing a plea that candidates be allowed to take Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 from their homes instead of exams centers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The court said the problem of accessibility for 78,000 candidates to appropriate technology, internet connection, laptop, or desktop computer would be doubtful and the plea for the home exam cannot be accepted.

The CLAT-2020 examination, to be held on August 22 earlier, will now be conducted on September 28. Justice Jayant Nath said it is clear that the pleas of the petitioner are misplaced and cannot be a ground for postponing the exams or change of mode to conduct the exam.

"I may also note that the petitioner (V Govinda Ramanan) has completed his LLB in 2016. It is now after a gap of 4 years that he seeks to apply for post-graduation in law. The petitioner has hence waited for four years to give the exam. There is no merit in the present petition. The same is dismissed," the judge said. While the order was passed on September 10, it was made available on the court website on Wednesday.

The petition was filed by the petitioner seeking an appropriate direction to quash the CLAT- 2020 examination notification issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) in so far as it mandates the petitioner to physically go to the examination center and give the exam. CLAT is a centralized exam for admissions to bachelor's and master's courses in law in 22 NLUs in the country and is conducted by the consortium.

Under the CLAT 2020 notification, the exam would be held online at notified centers where computers would be set up for candidates to access the test. The petitioner, who is a law graduate and wishes to pursue his LLM, said he suffered from asthma and falls under the vulnerable category of individuals who are advised by the government not to go outside in the present time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consortium told the court that the decision to conduct CLAT-2020 at physical test centers was challenged by way of Public Interest Litigation before the Supreme Court which has dismissed it. The high court said, "Keeping in view the aforesaid, it is clear that the aforesaid order (of Supreme Court) would remain binding on this court." "Even otherwise, it is clear that the plea of respondent no.1 (consortium) that a home-based exam may not be appropriate for approximately 78,000 candidates who are to take the exam. The possibility of the exams being compromised or manipulated by the participants/coaching centers cannot be ruled out.

"That apart, the problem of accessibility for 78,000 candidates to appropriate technology, internet connection, laptop, or the desktop computer itself would be doubtful. Hence this plea of the petitioner cannot be accepted." the high court said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Govt taken steps for employment generation during Covid-19 pandemic: Labour and Employment Minister

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said that a number of unprecedented steps have been taken by the Union Government for labour welfare and employment including for migrant workers across India during CO...

Soccer-Villa land goalkeeper Martinez from Arsenal on four-year deal

Aston Villa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday. The 28-year-old spent 10 years at the club and played only 39 first-team matc...

FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as expectations that the U.S. central bank may hint at more policy action grew, while the Chinese yuan vaulted to its highest level since May 2019.The Fed decision is due at 1800 GMT. Marke...

Amid COVID testing chaos, UK says: We're trying to fix it

Amid growing anger over a bottleneck in Britains creaking coronavirus testing system, the government promised on Wednesday to do whatever it takes to boost laboratory capacity that has left people across the land with no way to get a COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020