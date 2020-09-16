Kerala CM condoles death of army personnel in Pak firing

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday condoled the death of army jawan Aneesh Thomas, who was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops using heavy fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala expressed grief over the demise of the jawan and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

A statement from CM's office said Vijayan condoled the death of Aneesh Thomas (36), a native of Alumuk in Kollam district. Thomas was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday after Pakistani troops fired with small arms and shelled mortars along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Officials said the mortal remains of the jawan will be brought to Kerala on Thursday. Thomas is survived by a wife and a six-year-old daughter.