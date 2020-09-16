Left Menu
COVID-19 negative certificate not needed to enter Himachal Pradesh: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the COVID-19 negative certificate will not be needed to enter the state from now onwards.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while speaking to media on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

While speaking to the reporters, Thakur added that the move would result in reviving the state economy as more tourists will now be able to come to Himachal Pradesh.

"Now that the state has opened its borders, no registration will be required to enter and exit the state. The tourism business will be opening after this and this will help to revive the economy of the region. After the monsoon season, tourism will start as the tourist arrival begins here after monsoon," he said. Thakur further appealed everyone to follow the coronavirus related safety protocols and norms.

Earlier, the state government had permitted the entrance of tourists who bring along COVID-19 negative reports/certificates till September 15. The Himachal Pradesh government had on Tuesday allowed inter-state travel without an e-pass after shutting borders for more than five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state cabinet has, however, decided not to resume inter-state transport buses as of now.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total positive cases in Himachal to 10,411. Out of the total cases, 3,875 cases are active. While 6,481 recoveries have been reported, the death toll stands at 89. (ANI)

