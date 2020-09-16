International drug racket busted in Muzaffarnagar, 3 held
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:10 IST
The Muzaffarnagar police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking racket with the arrest of three men from Budhana town here. The accused have been identified as Zahir, Sajan Sharma, both natives of Bihar, and Islam, a resident of Budhana. They were arrested on Tuesday evening and 30.5 kg of charas worth Rs 7 lakh was seized from their possession, police said.
Superintendent of Police (rural) Nepal Singh told reporters that the three men were intercepted by a police team during a checking and drugs were seized from them. During interrogation, it was found that the accused used to supply drugs, which were smuggled in from Nepal, in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, he said.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused, the police said..
