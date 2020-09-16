Left Menu
13 Bangladeshis held in Bengal for trying to cross international border illegally: BSF

They were helped by a tout based in Kolkata," the spokesperson said. The tout got them in touch with an agent in Bagdah area of North 24 Parganas district, who allegedly took Rs 1 lakh to help them cross the border, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:44 IST
Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including five women and three children, were apprehended from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, while trying to cross over to the neighbouring country illegally, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. They were caught by a special patrolling team of the Panchberia outpost of the Border Security Force on Tuesday, he said.

During interrogation, five men of the 13 Bangladeshi nationals claimed that they had entered India several years back illegally, he said, adding that they were working as masons in Mumbai and living in the Nalasopara area there. "The Bangladeshis claimed they were going back to Bangladesh to visit their native place and relatives. They were helped by a tout based in Kolkata," the spokesperson said.

The tout got them in touch with an agent in Bagdah area of North 24 Parganas district, who allegedly took Rs 1 lakh to help them cross the border, he said. "Over Rs 1.27 lakh cash, some gold and silver ornaments, an LCD screen and other items were seized from them. The Bangladeshis and recovered items were handed over to Bagdah police station for further legal action," the BSF official added.

