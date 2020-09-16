Left Menu
Ghaziabad SSP undertakes major reshuffle at grassroots level of policing

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:54 IST
Representative Image

In a major district-level reshuffle of police officials, 23 sub-inspectors heading various police posts and outposts, besides one head constable and 10 constables, have been transferred, an official said on Wednesday. The action was taken to improve the grassroots-level of policing and night patrolling to control the crime, said Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

These police posts and outposts, police establishments below police station-level, are in various sensitive parts of the city and the district's rural areas, he added. Earlier on September 6, SHO Anil Kumar Shahi of Sahibabad police station was attached to the police lines, considered a punishment posting.

Three days later, Shahi was suspended for not taking any action against the culprits of murders, he said. The delinquent SHO was suspended after inspection of the Sahibabad police station, said Naithani.

Besides the sub-inspectors heading police posts and outposts, ten constables and one constable too were transferred, the SSP added. During the reshuffle, two sub-inspectors and seven other policemen were also reinstated from suspension, he added.

