U.S. Supreme Court extends pandemic-related restrictions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:55 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court will remain closed to the public and will conduct its October oral arguments by teleconference as it extended its coronavirus-related restrictions into its new term, a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The court's announcement means that members of the public cannot tour the building and lawyers will present their oral arguments by phone instead of in the courtroom itself. The court for the first time heard arguments by teleconference in May as a precaution against the spread of the pathogen.

"The court will continue to closely monitor public health guidance in determining plans for the November and December argument sessions," spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said.

