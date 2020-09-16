Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prohibition on export of PPE coveralls, ventilators, Hydroxychloroquine API removed: Piyush Goyal informs Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the prohibition has been removed on export of various medical items such as Personal protective equipment (PPE) coveralls, 2/3 ply masks, face shields, ventilators and, Hydroxychloroquine API and its formulations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:33 IST
Prohibition on export of PPE coveralls, ventilators, Hydroxychloroquine API removed: Piyush Goyal informs Lok Sabha
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the prohibition has been removed on export of various medical items such as Personal protective equipment (PPE) coveralls, 2/3 ply masks, face shields, ventilators and, Hydroxychloroquine API and its formulations. "The prohibition on export of various medical items such as PPE Coveralls, 2/3 Ply masks, Face Shields, Sanitizers (except when exported in containers with dispenser pumps), Hydroxychloroquine API and its formulations, 13 other Pharmaceutical APIs and its formulations and Ventilators has been removed. While export of Diagnostic Kits, N-95/FFP2 masks is currently restricted, their export is allowed subject to a monthly quota," Goyal stated in in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

He said that the export ban on PPE coveralls was removed when the domestic production of PPE coveralls subsequently reached 1.5 crore units per month. "The availability of alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers was 10 lakh litres per annum. This manufacturing capacity subsequently increased to 38 Lakh litres per day, enabling the prohibition on the export of Alcohol-based hand sanitizers (except when exported in containers with dispenser pumps) to be removed," read the reply.

The minister said that ventilators production in the country, which was negligible prior to January 2020, was ramped up to enable the export of domestically manufactured ventilators today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Arts scholar and ‘institution builder’ Kapila Vatsyayan dies in Delhi home

Scholar, author and connoisseur of the arts Kapila Vatsyayan died at her Delhi home on Wednesday. She was 92. She passed away at 9 am today at her home in Gulmohar Enclave, Kanwal Ali, secretary of the India International Centre where she ...

Indian airlines seeking interest-free credit line of at least USD 1.5 billion: Puri

Indian airlines are seeking an interest-free credit line of at least USD 1.5 billion for the aviation sector that is facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.Airlines have s...

Telangana cop dies as AK-47 goes off during search for Maoists

A 25-year old sub-inspector died when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying went off accidentally during a combing operation for Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana early Wednesday, police said. The Reserve Sub-Inspector slipped...

Nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress COVID-19 transmission: UN chief

Describing the coronavirus as the number one global security threat facing the world today, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress transmission and save lives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020