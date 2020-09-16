ED attaches properties of accused in NH-74 scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached properties of the accused persons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in relation to the NH-74 scamANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:43 IST
"ED attached agriculture land, commercial plots, buildings in Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand along with balances in bank accounts of Barinder Singh, Balwant Singh and others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in National Highway 74 scam," the agency said.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
