Three held for robbing tourists on promise of accommodation

The Goa police on Wednesday arrested three members of a gang for allegedly robbing tourists at Porvorim village in North Goa, an official said on Wednesday. The gang members operated in Calangute beach area, where they lured the tourists to their bungalow at Porvorim near here and robbed them of their belongings, he said.

The police have written to the district administration seeking permission to seal a wellness spa operated by the gang there, the official said. A Bengaluru-based tourist Girish Shetty, who was touring Goa along with his two friends in their car, filed a complaint with Calangute police on September 15 that the accused posed as tourist guides and took them to the bungalow at Porvorim on the promise of providing hotel accommodation, a police spokesperson said.

"The complaint says that all the three accused later robbed the complainant and his friends of cash and used their debit-cards to withdraw money by threatening them of dire consequences," he said. The accused trio has been identified as Manish Rauthan, Anshuman Sharma and Jaideep Duhal, the official said.

"The modus operandi of the accused persons was to trap the tourists from Calangute to a villa at Porvorim and thereafter loot them. They also operate a spa at Porvorim and the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mapusa has been urged to seal the premises," he said..