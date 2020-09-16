Two held, 2 kg of charas seized
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:38 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two persons with two kg of charas from Bhayndar near Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, Avinash Singh (24) was arrested near Sports Complex bus stop in Bhayndar East.
He was found to be carrying 2.04 kg of charas in his backpack, the NCB official said. Following Singh's arrest, the NCB team raided a house at Nallasopara and held Shravan Gupta (38), he said, adding that further probe was on.
