Rajnath Singh interacts with volunteers, coordinators on National Education Policy

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday interacted with volunteers and coordinators under Shikshak Parv Initiative to create awareness about the National Education Policy. The Union Minister, in a tweet, said, "Had a wonderful interaction with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) Volunteers and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan coordinators under Shikshak Parv Initiative during the National Webinar on Creating Awareness about National Education Policy today."

According to the Union Minister, it is the first policy in Indian history which involved online, grassroots and national level deliberations. "The New Education Policy is the first policy in Indian history, in which a multi-pronged and multi-stakeholder consultative process was undertaken which included online, grassroots and national level deliberations," Singh said, in a subsequent tweet.

Singh also highlighted that this policy will lead to the holistic development of students. This policy suggests many revolutionary changes in school and higher education leading to the holistic development of students. The National Education Policy will fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a self-reliant India.

The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. (ANI)