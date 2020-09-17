Mizoram reports 26 more COVID-19 cases

As many as 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mizoram till 7 am on Thursday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 1,506, informed the State government. Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 567 cases are active and 939 people have been discharged after treatment. No death due to the infection has been reported in the State till date.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total case tally in the country stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated and 82,066 deaths, as per the Ministry. (ANI)