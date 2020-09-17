21-year-old man electrocuted to death while cleaning water tank in Mumbai

A 21-year-old man died of electrocution while cleaning a water tank in the Matunga area here, police said. In a press note, Mumbai police said that the deceased is identified as Babu Gonda.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when he was cleaning a water tank in the building of Railway Officer's residence in Matunga. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by a doctor. The Shahunagar police station has filed a case under section 394 (a) of the IPC and arrested a person. (ANI)