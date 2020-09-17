US government reevaluates ban on migrant visas for Nigerians

The US government has said that it is reevaluating its ban on some categories of migrant visas for Nigerians as the country has satisfied with the country's level of compliance with information sharing and other concerns, according to a news report by Premium Times.

Mustapha Sulaiman, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the end of the inaugural meeting of the US/Nigeria Forum in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Sulaiman, the forum will serve as a platform where both countries can progressively improve on bilateral relations and address concerns for the benefit of citizens.

The permanent secretary said that the US is reviewing the ban on Nigeria because it has met almost 90 percent of the requirements set by the US government.

According to him, the US placed a ban on some categories of migrant visas in January because the requirements set by the US were far from being met.

"We have accomplished so much within a very difficult year, but essentially we want to acknowledge the recognition and put on record Nigeria's response to the concerns by the United States government in respect of the immigrant visa restriction that was imposed on Nigerians.

"I want to say that we appreciate the acknowledgment and the commendations from the United States government with respect to this response.

"From the assessment of the recipient of our response, I think we have accomplished almost 90 percent of the requirements that have been set in that regard.

"And I am sure that if you follow the information that has been passed on the level of compliance, for instance, sharing of information, we have done so much in that regard.

"That is why I believe the US government is having the comfort to even reevaluate. Otherwise, we wouldn't have been candidates for reevaluation."