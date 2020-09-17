Indian armed forces maintained 'Sayyam', displayed 'Shaurya' in face of provocative actions by China: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister on Thursday said that conduct of our armed forces throughout India-China border clashes showed that they maintained 'Sayyam' and displayed 'Shaurya', in face of provocative actions by the Chinese army. In a statement in Rajya Sabha, the Defence Minister said, "Conduct of our armed forces throughout these incidents shows that while they maintained 'Sayyam' in face of provocative actions, they also equally displayed 'Shaurya' when required to protect the territorial integrity of India."

"While our armed forces abide scrupulously by it, this has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side," he added. The Minister said that China continues to be in illegal occupation of approx 38,000 square kilometres in the Union Territory of Ladakh. He added that it also claims approximately 90,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh.

"China continues to be in illegal occupation of approx 38,000 sq km in the Union Territory of Ladakh. In addition, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq. km. of Indian territory in PoK to China. It also claims approximately 90,000 sq. km. of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh," he said. Recalling the Galwan Valley incident, he said, "On 15 June, Col Santosh Babu, along with his 19 brave soldiers, made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley towards the cause of defending the territorial integrity of India. Our Prime Minister himself went to Ladakh to boost the morale of forces."

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff position since April-May timeframe and the Chinese have refused to vacate areas in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area. Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region. (ANI)