Youth demand increase in jobs, abolish contract law: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the demand of the youth includes an increase in jobs and abolishing of contract law. In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Demands of youth ar exams on time, results on time, joining without going to a court, increase in jobs, contract law to be abolished."

"Youth has risen and if the government does not change its way and attitude then the youths will remove the government," she said in the tweet. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to the candidates for the recruitment of 12,460 teachers in 2016 in Uttar Pradesh via video conference. (ANI)