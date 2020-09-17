Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army jawan injured as Pak shells two sectors along LoC in J-K's Poonch

An Army jawan was injured and three houses were damaged on Thursday as Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled mortars, targeting civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 14:55 IST
Army jawan injured as Pak shells two sectors along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Army jawan was injured and three houses were damaged on Thursday as Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shelled mortars, targeting civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said. The Indian Army was retaliating effectively, a defence spokesman said.

"At about 0645 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors," he said. Heavy exchange of fire was going on in these sectors, the sources said.

An Army man was injured in the shelling in Balakote sector and was hospitalised, they added. In the villages of Balakote, three-four residential structures have suffered damages, resulting in panic among locals, the sources said.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire 24 times this month. An Army jawan was killed and two others, including an officer, were injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata greets Modi on birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. Banerjee, a strong critic of the prime minister, wished him a healthy and successful year.My greetings to the Honble Prime Min...

Opposition MPs protest at Parliament premises demanding GST payments to states

Holding posters and banners, MPs of several opposition parties protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises on Thursday, demanding Goods and Services Tax GST payments to states.The protesting MPs raised the slo...

Navalny team says nerve agent was found on hotel room water bottle

The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his t...

Andhra CM wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Taking to Twitter, he said, Wishing our Honble PM Sri narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless him with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020