Govt is committed for all round development of Kalyana Karnataka region: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said his government was committed for the all round development of the backward 'Kalyana Karnataka' region. "The government was taking all steps to ensure the all round development in the backward districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region like Bidar, Kalalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari.

Kalaburagi and Bidar airports have begun their operations and will start a new chapter in the development of the region," Yediyurappa said. Speaking at the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav here, he said it will support the development of sectors including tourism, commerce and exports in the region in coming days, and will also give impetus to job creation.

"I assure that in the next two and half years my government will do everything possible to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Kalyana Karnataka and for the all round development of the region...the government is committed to it," he added. With the renaming of Hyderabad-Karnataka region as 'Kalyana Karnataka', the government on September 17 last year had also rechristened the region's liberation from the Nizam rule as Kalyana Karnataka Utsav.

The day is commemorated by hoisting the national flag and holding celebrations. The region was under the Nizams of Hyderabad even after independence as the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, refused to annex his kingdom to the Indian Union.

On September 17, 1948 he merged with the Union of India after Police Action under the leadership of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which forced the Nizam and his army to surrender. The region, comprising Bidar, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J) owing to its backwardness.

Pointing out that his government after coming to power had renamed the Hyderabad Karnataka region as 'Kalyana Karnataka' fulfilling the long standing demand of the people, Yediyurappa said, aimed at removing regional imbalance, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board has been established. The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture and Cultural Association, has been working for the development of the region, he noted.

"One of the major aims of our government is giving a new dimension for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. By achieving progress in sectors like agriculture,health, education, self employment, rural empowerment, woman and youth empowerment, we want to begin a new chapter in the lives of the people of the region," he added.

Aimed at providing residential facility for students from the region studying in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said one acre land worth about Rs 40 crore has been granted and the building work will be soon completed by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board. Despite COVID-19 situation, approval has been given for providing Rs 300 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resources, Agriculture and Cultural Association and Rs 100 crore has already been released.

The foundation for the 300 bed Kalaburagi branch of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular sciences & Research was laid by the Chief Minister on the occasion. Coming up in an area of 7.15 acre, the hospital is estimated to cost Rs 150 crore, the CM said adding government has already provided a grant of Rs 33.37 crore for this and the facility will be equipped with all the modern equipment and facilities.

In four months, under the aegis of Basavakalyan Development Board, after completing all the legal process, the work on the construction of Anubhava Mantapa, the 12th century spiritual Parliament started by social reformers like Basavanna, will begin. Inaugurating various developmental works like drinking water, filling lakes, he said this year several government departments including state information commission's office will be shifted to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi and this will help the people of the region.