Left Menu
Development News Edition

43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nagaland

As many as 43 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagaland in the last 24 hours, S Pangnyu Phom, the state's minister for Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday.

ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:00 IST
43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nagaland
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 43 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagaland in the last 24 hours, S Pangnyu Phom, the state's minister for Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. The highest number of new cases was reported from Dimapur with 24 cases, followed by 18 in Kohima and one from Mon.

Phom also informed that 111 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, including 80 from Dimapur, 30 from Kohima, and one from Zunheboto. India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Amarinder Singh thanks Gardkari for road project in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday thanked Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for accepting the states proposal to approve the 72-km stretch of the Beas-Mehta-Batala-Dera Baba Nanak road project under...

New law to protect Thai fishermen seen boosting child labour

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Teenagers could work as unpaid interns on Thai fishing vessels in a proposed change to the law that activists fear will encourage child labour.An amendment to a ministeri...

Sushant Singh Rajput 'not Rajput' as Maharana Pratap's descendants do not die by suicide: RJD MLA

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not a Rajput, Bihar RJD MLA Arun Yadav said, adding that a descendant of Maharana Pratap do not die by suicide. Do not get offended, he Sushant was not a Rajput, as a descendant of Maharana Pratap do not die b...

LS speaker extends birthday greetings to PM

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, wishing that he remains dedicated to the service of the nationToday is the birthday of the honourable prime minister and the leader of the H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020