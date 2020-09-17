LS speaker extends birthday greetings to PM

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, wishing that he remains dedicated to the service of the nation

"Today is the birthday of the honourable prime minister and the leader of the House. On this occasion, I, on behalf of the House, extend him my best wishes. Pray to god for your healthy and long life and may you remain dedicated to serving the nation," Birla said

Modi turned 70 on Thursday.