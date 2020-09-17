Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka Swimming Assn to provide Rs 15 L three month relief package to 250 coaches and pool staff

Calling it a first-of-a-kind initiative by a state governing body for swimming in India, the KSA said in a statement that it will provide the monetary assistance through its fundraiser 'KSA Cares.' The Association said in August, it had dispersed Rs 5.50 lakh financial aid to 250 coaches and pool staff across Karnataka. "A sum of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 each per month was contributed to an individual based on his or her designation, performance and take-home salary at the time of lockdown," the statement read.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:33 IST
Karnataka Swimming Assn to provide Rs 15 L three month relief package to 250 coaches and pool staff

The Karnataka Swimming Association has announced that it will provide a three-month financial relief package worth Rs 15 lakh to coaches and pool staff in the state in dire need of monetary support after swimming pools remain shut into its sixth month due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Calling it a first-of-a-kind initiative by a state governing body for swimming in India, the KSA said in a statement that it will provide the monetary assistance through its fundraiser 'KSA Cares.' The Association said in August, it had dispersed Rs 5.50 lakh financial aid to 250 coaches and pool staff across Karnataka.

"A sum of Rs 10,000, Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 each per month was contributed to an individual based on his or her designation, performance and take-home salary at the time of lockdown," the statement read. Apart from this, the State Association also distributed dry ration worth Rs 3,000 each to coaches and pool staff from affiliated centres which are registered with the Karnataka Swimming Association.

This relief package will be extended till October. "With the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directive to keep the Swimming Pools shut into its sixth consecutive month, coaches and pool staff have been the hardest hit in the swimming community.

We took up the onus of supporting them through a substantial three-month financial aid starting August," stated KSA President Gopal Hosur, retired IPS officer. Hosur said the KSA has deposited the second round of financial aid on September 14 to the coaches and pool staff's accounts.

"Apart from KSA's own funds, we also received overwhelming support from Infosys Foundation who contributed 400 bags of food items, Premanjali Foundation contributed 300 bags and Kirloskar Systems contributed Rs 3 lakh towards the cause," Hosur added. Coaches and pool staff from various districts including Mangaluru, Belgaum, Mandya, Davengere, Karwar, Udupi, Shimoga, among others, have benefited from this initiative.

The selection process involved individuals applying for the financial aid through Google Doc shared by KSA with affiliated centres across the state. According to KSA secretary general, Satish Kumar, about 270 people had applied for the financial aid of which only those registered with the Association were selected.

The KSA also extended support to those who frequently volunteered to support KSA during events and competitions, the statement said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Britain will seek to use treaty breaching powers if EU acts in bad faith

Britain will ask parliament for permission to use powers which breach its Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels if it decides the European Union has not acted in good faith in talks on a trade deal, the government said.Britain also made a new ...

US restrictions on textile imports from China may augur well for India: ICRA

The US move to impose restrictions on import of certain products originating from Xinjiang autonomous region in China could benefit Indian textile exporters, according to investment information firm ICRA. The United States cited concerns on...

Chinese debt casts shadow over Maldives' economy

Chinese debt trap has cast a shadow over Maldivian economy with some estimates suggesting that island nation maybe owing huge amount to Beijing. China has faced criticism for its infrastructure projects in the developing countries, which ar...

20-year-old man abducts minor girl with promise of marriage

Coimbatore, Sep 17 PTI A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on the charge of abducting a minor girl here under the pretext of marrying her, police said. Acting on a complaint from her parents, the 13-year-old girl, gone missing over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020